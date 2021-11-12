WATCH: Colder with rain and snow showers for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Friday evening starts off dry and mainly clear. As the night goes on, clouds start to thicken back up. The wind will pick back up too which will help keep the temperatures from dropping too much. Overnight lows drop to the upper 30s to around 40.

WEEKEND:

This weekend we transition to what November should really look and feel like in CNY.

The jet stream is diving south of CNY and is expected to stay there through early next week. For Central New York, this will mean more clouds, cooler temperatures and some rain and snow showers.

SATURDAY:

Saturday, another disturbance is moving in from the west. This brings showers during the morning and midday. Temperatures hold in the 40s during the day, but higher elevations will be in the 30s. This cause snow to mix in at higher elevations south and east of Syracuse while lower elevations just deal with a chilly rain. Little to no accumulation is expected during the days.

There is dry time mixed in. There is a breeze that could accentuate the chill too.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

A cold westerly flow behind this disturbance will trigger a lake response from both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. Areas like the Tug Hill and even the Finger Lakes will begin to see some rain and snow beginning Saturday night and continuing Sunday.

While everyone does not get in on the lake effect, everyone will continue to get in on the chill straight into Monday.