WATCH: Coldest air of the season so far settling over CNY, some lake effect lingers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga Lakes. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

Brr!! Bundle up! It’s the coldest morning we’ve had in 6 months! April 22 was the last time we had temperatures below freezing. We’re waking up to 20s and 30s with a little bit of frost around this morning.

Highs Thursday are expected to once again be in the mid-40s. It’s not as breezy as it was yesterday, but there’s enough of a breeze to make it feel a touch cooler with the wind chill.

We even have some lake effect to start our day. Most of the lake effect is concentrated along the lakeshore of Lake Ontario in Oswego County, and some flurries near Ithaca from Lake Erie.

A bit more lake effect rain and snow is expected, mainly north of Syracuse. A light additional accumulation possible over the higher terrain east of Lake Ontario in and around the Tug Hill by Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

A little lake effect rain and snow could still be around to start Friday primarily near and east of the Lake Ontario shoreline before dissipating as Friday progresses. High pressure building in from the southwest will be the main squasher of the lingering lake effect, and provider of more sun on Friday.

Highs to end the week should climb closer to 50 under more in the way of sunshine.

WEEKEND:

High pressure for the most part looks to remain in charge across CNY and much of the Northeast right into the first weekend of November!!

It’s always nice to see the sunshine, especially in the cloudiest month of the year! Highs should climb well into the 50s Saturday and Sunday too! Enjoy everyone!