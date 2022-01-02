WATCH: Coldest air of the winter so far settling in tonight into Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Central New York picked up a light accumulating snow late Saturday night into Sunday as you can see below…Any more snow this week?

TONIGHT:

Some lake effect snow showers and flurries are expected south and southeast of Lake Ontario thanks to a cold north-northwest wind. High pressure builds in from Canada with drier air as tonight progresses which ultimately should cause the snow showers to taper to a few flurries late tonight into the start of Monday.

Another coating to as much as an inch of snow is possible in spots with the little lake snow tonight near and west of Syracuse, but nothing significant is expected.

It will be the coldest night CNY has felt in nearly 10 months with lows dropping into the low to mid teens for most, but single digits to even a few subzero readings are expected north and east of Syracuse come sunrise Monday! Brrr…

MONDAY:

It stays cold Monday as the cold Canadian high settles in. Normally, given a warm Lake Ontario we might be concerned about lake effect snow but given a generally northerly wind and the dryness of the air things are looking to be dry over us with some sunshine.

Monday will be the coldest day of the winter season so far with highs only within a few degrees of 20! In addition to the cold temperatures, a fairly steady northerly breeze near 10 mph will produce wind chills closer to 10 throughout the day.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Other than some lake clouds drifting through, Monday night looks to be quiet and cold once again with lows in the teens for most, but single digits will be felt north and east of Syracuse once again.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

The cold was quick to arrive but is also quick to depart thanks to a southerly flow of milder air on the backside of high pressure drifting east of us for the middle of the week.

Under some more sunshine and a moderating southerly breeze, Tuesday’s high temperatures should jump well into the 30s to possibly 40 for a few with enough sun.

It turns even milder for Wednesday with the southerly wind continuing under increasing clouds. Highs for the middle of the week are expected to climb into the 40s!

Don’t worry winter lovers, it appears it’s going to turn wintrier again late in the week! The big question for the end of the week for CNY is how snowy will it be? Stay tuned for updates…