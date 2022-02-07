WATCH: Comfortable start to the new week as the bitter cold eases

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re kicking off the second week of February feeling fairly comfortable. Most of the week features above freezing temperatures.

MONDAY:

High pressure keeps us dry for one more day Monday with sun fading behind increasing clouds towards sunset. It’s even milder with highs going above average. We think readings rise into the mid-30s to near 40 to start the new week.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

A weakening area of low pressure with its cold front over the Great Lakes will bring a little light snow at times late Monday night into Tuesday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most late Monday night through Tuesday, but a few inches or more is possible in the most persistent snows east of Lake Ontario for the Tug Hill thanks to a little help off the lake.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday, low to mid 30s, but still not bad for the first part of February.

The weather pattern becomes more unsettled as a couple low pressure systems bring rain and snow showers for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill Forecast

Wind Chill Forecast

NYS Seasonal Snowfall

NYS Seasonal Snowfall

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area