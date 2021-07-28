WATCH: Comfortably warm and dry Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

Some of us will be fighting through a few stubborn clouds and some fog and drizzle this morning. But eventually high pressure to the north will win out, and we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny afternoon.

It is less humid and a bit cooler Wednesday too with highs close to 80. This afternoon should be GREAT! Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The weather stays quiet Wednesday night with high pressure remaining in control, but some clouds will try to work in towards Thursday morning. Lows drop into the low 60s.

LATE WEEK:

A stronger cold front moves in from the northwest with a few scattered showers and storms expected to develop later Thursday afternoon and especially during the evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

We turn cooler, and possibly cool enough to produce a few lake effect rain showers primarily Friday morning with highs struggling to make the low to mid 70s!

There could even be a waterspout or two popping up over Lake Ontario Friday thanks to the difference between the cooler air moving over the warmer lake water.