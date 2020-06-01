Interactive Maps

WATCH: Cool and breezy start to June

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

The start of the new week, month of June, and meteorological summer will feature some sun, slightly milder temperatures and just a spotty shower or two possibly popping up mainly north and east of Syracuse. Highs will be near 65.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will tend to increase later Monday night ahead of a warm front approaching from the west. Lows will not be as cool as readings drop into the 40s to around 50.

TUESDAY:

More clouds than not will be with us on Tuesday as a warm front nears the region with a few showers possibly developing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

More seasonable warmth should return midweek, but there will likely be a bit more rain to go along with the warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

