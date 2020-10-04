WATCH: Cool and cloudy Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

A warm front lifts to our north Sunday. We won’t really see any rain from this front, but it will make Sunday a cloudy day.

Since our wind is from the south the temperatures should be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with highs around 60.

Majority of the day is rain-free, so you should have no issues for any of your fall outdoor activities.

The chance for some light scattered rain showers increases later in the day, towards sunset, as a cold front gets closer to CNY Sunday night and Monday.

Expect rain showers to linger into at least the first half of the day Monday.