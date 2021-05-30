WATCH: Cool and cloudy with a couple showers Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The storm system that provided CNY with a cloudy, damp and chilly Friday is a slow mover and is lurking just off the Northeast coast Sunday into the start of Monday. Unfortunately, this system will probably have some implications on our weather Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Low pressure sliding up the coast is moving into Southern New England late Sunday/Sunday night. This storm system has been trending a bit farther west as it moves north just off the East Coast.

How does this impact us? Well, we think a few showers will sneak into CNY after 11 or noon on Sunday and linger at times Sunday night. The steadiest and heaviest rain on Sunday though, should stay east of the area out across the Mohawk Valley and Eastern NY.

RAIN CHANCES IN SYRACUSE ABOVE; ODDS OF RAIN ARE HIGHER EAST, BUT LOWER WEST

Thanks to the clouds and a little rain at times during the second half of the day the temperatures remain cool with highs only rising into the mid-50s to around 60.

MEMORIAL DAY:

The best day of the holiday weekend weather-wise still looks to be Memorial Day itself.

Low pressure is finally moving away from the coast and we’ll have a better chance to dry out the lower atmosphere leading to more sunshine and warmer, more seasonable temperatures to round out the holiday weekend. We may start with clouds, but the sun is expected to win out by the late morning and afternoon! Monday is your best outdoor day whether you’re for heading to services or planning a barbeque.

If you’re thinking of going to the beach, keep in mind, air temperatures are only in the 60s to near 70 and water temperatures are in the 50s. We’ll have to wait at least until middle of next week to feel more summer-like again.