WATCH: Cool and crisp tonight, more of the same tomorrow?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Behind what’s left of Ida, the coolest air mass we’ve felt in months blows in from the north for the last half of the week.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT:

With the cooler airmass, clouds will prevail this evening. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

It will stay cool and refreshing tonight with cloud. Lows are again dipping into the 50s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

The air will also be cool enough to possibly produce some lake effect showers Thursday afternoon through the start of Friday.

Nighttime lows Thursday and Friday are expected to drop into the low to mid 50s, and there MAY even be 40s in the normally cooler spots of CNY away from the lakes.

Get those fall fleeces and sweaters ready to roll!

WEEKEND:

Quiet weather to start the weekend but the chances for showers go up Saturday night. The pick day of the weekend will be Saturday.

Sunday, we have a low pressure system moving to the northeast from the central U.S. This will do a couple things for us. First, it will bring us a more southwesterly flow, which means temperatures will be a bit warmer/more seasonable. It will also bring some showers Saturday night and through Sunday.