WATCH: Cool and quiet Thursday evening; rain returns soon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Thursday night is quiet and cooler with lows dropping into the 30.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out dry. There’s a front that will crawl west towards CNY as the day goes on.

Areas in Western New York and the Finger Lakes will see the rain first by noon time. Depending on how fast or slow this stripe of rain oriented south to north will move eastbound, it may be a while before the rain hits Syracuse and parts east of I-81. It looks most likely that rain will arrive in the Finger Lakes during the midday and afternoon. Then, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. is when the steadiest rain is closer to I-81/the Syracuse area.

Temperatures could be a little tricky too Friday because of this front. It’s cooler and closer to 50 to the west where there will be more clouds and rain. Places along and east of I-81 have a chance of getting to near 60 where it stays drier longer during the day.

WEEKEND:

The showers will linger into Saturday as well. It could even be cold enough Saturday morning for the higher elevations south of Syracuse for some wet snow or graupel in the morning.

