WATCH: Cool and quiet tonight, but showers on the way for part of Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Some clouds will work in at times tonight, especially after midnight with lows in the mid-30s. Temperatures will actually probably rise into the 40s for many by daybreak Sunday thanks to a southwest breeze kicking up towards morning.

SUNDAY:

The end of the weekend will finally be milder. We start the day dry with sun but a cold front coming in from Canada will bring some rain showers into CNY from the northwest to southeast across the region after 1 or 2 pm. Highs will be near 55, but the breeze will make it feel a little cooler.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Some rain showers will taper later Sunday night and may mix with or even end as a little snow over higher elevations.

MONDAY:

The new week will start with a good deal of sunshine, but it will be a bit cool for late April as highs reach the low 50s. The wind will be pretty light, though, so it should feel pretty good Monday afternoon under the late April sun. Enjoy!