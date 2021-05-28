WATCH: Cool and rainy Friday, slowly gets better over the holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

A developing low-pressure system across the Ohio Valley is slated to slide south of us for the end of the week. This brings us a damp and cool Friday with some widespread, beneficial rain expected.

The steadiest rain will fall in the afternoon and evening. It still looks like the heaviest rain falls south of CNY Friday, but a slight jog to the north by the storm system would lead to heavier rain falling across our area.

You’ll want to have the jacket handy all-day Friday as highs struggle to reach 50!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

Friday’s storm system is a slow mover and is lurking just off the Northeast coast Saturday into Sunday which has implications on our weather for the start of holiday weekend.

A lot of moisture is left in the lower atmosphere from Friday’s steady rain, so our concern is clouds stick around for much of Saturday. There could be some breaks allowing for some sun later in the afternoon and in particular north of Syracuse, farther away from low pressure along the coast.

There could also be a bit of light rain or drizzle from Syracuse south Saturday morning.

Low pressure is beginning to move north parallel to the New England coast Sunday. We have a better chance of some sun here in Syracuse, but we still can’t rule out some afternoon showers.

The best day of the holiday weekend, from our vantage point, is still Memorial Day itself. Low pressure is finally moving away from the coast and we’ll have a better chance to dry out the lower atmosphere leading to more sunshine and warmer, more seasonable temperatures. Monday is you best outdoor day whether you’re for heading to the beach or planning that barbeque.