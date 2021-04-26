WATCH: Cool and sunny Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

You’ll want to have the jacket handy for the start of the week thanks to a gusty west-northwest breeze and temperatures not getting out of the 50s Monday. Thankfully, a lot of sun is expected which makes it feel a little better anyways.

The sky should also be clear enough for us to get a nice view of the first 8 pm or later sunset of the year in Syracuse, and the Super Pink Full Moon that is expected to rise at 7:36 pm over the east-southeast horizon!

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s a quiet, cool night with increasing clouds and maybe a shower towards morning thanks to an approaching warm front.

Lows drop into the 30s for most, but normally chillier spots will probably get down to near 30 and could have a bit of frost.

TUESDAY:

A warm front will inch towards the area but likely stall just south and west of the region keeping us on the cooler side of the front and for that reason we think highs stay in the 60s. Clouds are expected to rule the sky, but we should see at least a little sun at times and there’s just a slight risk for a spotty shower or two.