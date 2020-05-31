WATCH: Cool but mainly dry Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

A reinforcing cold front will swing through in the morning with a shower possible followed by a cool breeze and some sun. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s and the breeze will make it feel even cooler!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A disturbance/trough swinging through could very well trigger another shower or two Sunday night, but for the most part it will be dry and chilly with lows between 40 and 45. Brrr!! Temperatures in around the Tug Hill will fall into the 30s allowing frost to possibly form.

MONDAY:

The start of the new week will feature some sun, slightly milder temperatures and just a spotty shower or two possibly popping up. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

The slow warming trend will continue through midweek and by midweek we should feel more seasonable temperatures across Central New York.