WATCH: Cool, dry and fall-like Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS WEEKEND:

If apple picking is on your agenda this weekend, then you have the perfect fall weather for it! Break out those jackets and sunglasses.

It’ll definitely be an unseasonably cool weekend though. Both Saturday and Sunday daytime highs will only get close to, or barely above 60°. Luckily we’ll have a bright sun and light wind to enjoy.

Don’t forget about those plants at night! We could be challenging a record low temperature come Sunday morning as lows come pretty close to the freezing mark.

The average first 32 degree low temperature in Syracuse is October 16th. Last year the first low of 32 degrees or lower was on November 4th. The earliest we’ve felt that kind of cold was on September 13th, 1943.