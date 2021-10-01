WATCH: Cool for now, weekend warmth on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

It looks nicer to round out the week with more in the way of sunshine developing, less of a breeze. We can’t rule out a few light, brief showers but they are few and far between.

Highs climb into the 60s.

WEEKEND:

Saturday is looking dry for the majority of New York State. If you’re planning on being in northern NY and the Adirondacks, it will be cooler with rain likely. Anywhere else, Saturday will be your pick outdoor day! It becomes breezy again but unlike the last few days it is a warm win with highs in the mid 70s with some sun.

Sunday, we have a system working in from the west which will likely bring rain Sunday afternoon and into Monday.