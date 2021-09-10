WATCH: Cool now but the weekend gets warmer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

With a mainly clear sky and a near calm wind temperatures are going to drop quickly into the 50s and even a few 40s in cooler spots! It’ll be a chilly start to the weekend but at least the weather is quiet.

SATURDAY:

The weekend is looking good to start. We may have to contend with a couple of showers Sunday though.

We may have to fight through some stubborn clouds at least Saturday morning before it turns mostly sunny in the afternoon. There will still be a breeze, but it’s warmer. Highs are in the upper 70s.

All in all, it appears the weekend will turn out to be pretty good, and cooperative for anyone tailgating for the SU home opener against Rutgers. Go Orange!

SUNDAY:

There is a cold front to our north that may pose a problem with rain and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon/evening as the front moves southbound towards Syracuse.

The best time to plan outdoor activities will be in the morning. It’s still warm and breezy Sunday with highs near 80.