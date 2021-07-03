WATCH: Cool, showery start to the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

An upper level low pivoting over New York State will keep our weather rather unsettled into the weekend.

SATURDAY:

The first part of the 4th of July holiday weekend is dominated by an upper level area of low pressure, so we expect scattered showers and storms to highlight Saturday. Some showers will be heavy and some localized flooding is possible. Temperatures are still cool and in the 70s.

SUNDAY JULY 4TH:

Luckily this system moves east Saturday night into Sunday so our weather should improve for the 4th of July itself. It looks like any afternoon shower or storm is really spotty with the majority of folks getting in their picnics, parades and fireworks. Temperatures are back closer to 80 degrees so the day will have a more typical early July feel to it.

MONDAY:

By Monday, heat and humidity are making a return. The leading edge to this is a warm front so expect a few scattered showers and storms, mainly north of Syracuse, to round out the long weekend.