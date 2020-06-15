WATCH: Cool tonight, dry and warmer Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure overhead will dominate tonight. It will provide us of another cool, quiet night. Under a mainly clear sky and little to no wind, the lows will drop into the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY:

High pressure will not move much early this week so expect lots of strong June sunshine to do its thing and gradually warm us more and more each passing day.

Monday, the dry weather will continue. We should see more brightness to the sky too. With a light wind, we are banking on the sunshine to warm us up into the low 70s. This is still a bit below average for this time of year, but overall, a decent day.

MID-WEEK:



By mid-week we should be well into the 80s. Unlike last week, this warm up will not be accompanied with high humidity.

It doesn’t look like any good chances for rain comes until late in the week.