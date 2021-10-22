WATCH: Cool weather lingers through the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy and quiet weather for tonight. Temperatures are dropping into the 40s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

Get used to the 50s because that’s where our temperatures stay for the weekend. Saturday stays cloudy and mainly dry in the morning through the early afternoon. It’ll be fine for any outdoor Halloween activities or yardwork you may have planner.

As we get closer to sunset the chances for rain start to go up a little bit as a weak trough of low pressure swings by. You’ll probably want a waterproof jacket if you have Saturday night plans.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is not very rainy either. Areas east of Lake Ontario and north of the Thruway have the best chance of any showers during the day Sunday. Syracuse and the Finger Lakes could even be treated to some sun Sunday! Temperatures will stay in the 50s.

Sunday night into Monday we’ll have to keep an eye on a new system emerging out of the Tennessee valley because widespread rain is coming back. Stay tuned for further details as we analyze new data this weekend.