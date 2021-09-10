WATCH: Cool with a few lake effect showers Friday followed by a warmer weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

It’s going to feel like a pleasant and cool fall day. Even though we’ll have plenty of sun, temperatures may struggle to get out the 60s.

Areas farther to the west and in the western Finger Lakes may be in and out of a few light lake effect rain showers. But, outside of that it’s a dry day.

Grab that fleece/hoodie!





WEEKEND:

The weekend is looking good to start! We may have to contend with a couple of showers Sunday though.

All in all, it appears the weekend will turn out to be pretty good, and cooperative for anyone tailgating for the SU home opener against Rutgers. Go Orange!

Syracuse versus Rutgers forecast for Saturday 9/11/21

We may have to fight through some stubborn clouds at least Saturday morning before it turns mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs both days should be well into the 70s to near 80 which is at or a bit above average.

We are continuing to keep a close on Sunday, however. There is a cold front to our north that may pose a problem with rain and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon/evening as the front moves southbound towards Syracuse. Stay tuned for updated over the weekend on-air and right here on localsyr.com.