WATCH: Cool with light showers for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

We have some light showers moving through Syracuse and pushing southeast this afternoon. Clouds hold their ground for most of CNY. As high pressure builds in from the north and the cold front continues to move southeast, the sky will gradually clear. Areas north of Syracuse will see the clearing first, therefore some sunshine is likely to end the day across Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.

There will be a cool breeze blowing too which will make the 60s feel even cooler.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY:

Skies will continue to clear overnight Thursday as high pressure builds into the rest of CNY. The wind will become light too. This will allow our temperatures to drop into the low 40s and 30s in the typical colder higher elevations.

Keep the jackets on hand for Friday and not just the morning.

We should see sunshine, but our wind is out of the north. This isn’t a warming wind for us and it will be a bit gusty, especially in higher elevations. Despite the sunshine, our temperatures will only make it to near 60.

The cooler air will be with us through the weekend too, but it will be bright looking after a potentially frosty start! Click here for the details about the frost potential over the weekend in Central New York.