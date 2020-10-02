WATCH: Cooler air settles in for the weekend, lake effect showers not done yet

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY:

While you slept, a reinforcing shot of cooler air arrived to Central New York. High temperatures will likely struggle to get out of the 50s, but we’re hopeful for near 60 degrees.

As we ty to warm in the lower atmosphere during the first half of the day, any sunshine will give way to more clouds during the afternoon. That also leads to a scattering of showers like we saw on Thursday.

WEEKEND:

It looks like a cool first weekend of October with a few lake effect rain showers possibly around Saturday, especially in the morning. We are encouraged a bit by our computer models that enough dry air moves in during the afternoon to end the lake effect and bring us some sun.

By the end of the weekend, a storm system moving in from the west is tracking east a bit faster, so we’ve increased our chances for showers by the end of the day. Those rain chances go up for Sunday night.

Highs will be in the 50s to start the weekend but should be close to 60 by Sunday.