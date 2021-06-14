WATCH: Cooler air to settle into Central New York for the midweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Many in Central New York were woken up overnight by the sound of their phones buzzing of a tornado warning across parts of Onondaga County as severe weather rolled through. Why was the tornado warning issued? Find out the answer here.

MONDAY OVERNIGHT:

Any lingering showers end shortly after midnight and the weather should be mainly quiet much of the overnight with a more comfortable low in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers and possibly a storm scoot through Tuesday morning and early afternoon thanks to an approaching reinforcing cold front along with an upper-level disturbance.

Once the showers depart midafternoon, some drier air begins to move into parts of Central New York. The most likely areas to see some sun will be the Finger Lakes and parts of the North Country. In Syracuse, skies may brighten a bit toward evening.

Highs Tuesday should be in the low 70s where the sun can break out but hold in the 60s south and east of Syracuse where the clouds are more stubborn.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

One additional cold front is slated to come through Tuesday night with a cool northwesterly breeze developing behind the front ushering in an unseasonably cool air mass for the middle of the week. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in from Canada Wednesday and provides Central New York with a mostly sunny, breezy and cool day as highs are only expected to reach the low 70s despite the strong mid-June sun.

The weather looks great as we start to warm back up to round out the week!