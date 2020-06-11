WATCH: Cooler and more comfortable for the end of the week

Interactive Maps

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure remains in control of the weather in CNY Thursday night. This will result in a quiet, much more comfy night with lows dropping into the 50s. Certainly will feel refreshing!  

FRIDAY:

Expect some extra cloud cover and a shower or two Friday afternoon as another cold front swings. But, the majority of Friday at this point looks to be dry. It will turn breezier and cooler too. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be even cooler, almost fall-like, heading into the weekend, especially Saturday. As of now it appears there will be a good amount of dry time over the weekend.

