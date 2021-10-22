WATCH: Much cooler, breezy, and a little damp Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

Our warmest part of the day already happened earlier this morning. A cold front is knocking the temperatures down from the upper 50s to the low 50s and some 40s by the end of the day.

Expect off and on lake effect showers all morning into the afternoon. It’ll gradually dry out by the evening.

WEEKEND:

Get used to the 50s because that’s where our temperatures stay for the weekend. Saturday stays cloudy and mainly dry in the morning through the early afternoon. Should be fine for any outdoor Halloween activities you may have planner. As we get closer to sunset the chances for rain start to go up a little bit as a weak trough of low pressure swings by. You’ll probably want a waterproof jacket if you have Saturday night plans.

Sunday is not very rainy either. Areas east of Lake Ontario and north of the Thruway have the best chance of any rain Sunday. Syracuse and the Finger Lakes could even be treated to some sun Sunday! Temperatures will stay in the 50s.

Sunday night into Monday we’ll have to keep an eye on a new system emerging out of the Tennessee valley because widespread rain could be coming back. Stay tuned for further details as we analyze new data this weekend.