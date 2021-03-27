WATCH: Cooler but not cold this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

The best part of the weekend will be Saturday with some sunshine expected to develop thanks to a little bubble of high pressure sliding in briefly. The day will start with clouds, but we should see a brighter sky in the afternoon.

While Saturday is technically the coolest day we’ve seen in a week, the highs Saturday afternoon in the mid-50s are still above normal for the end of March.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Another storm system will race in from the west late Saturday night into Sunday.

Lows will be dropping to the low 40s Saturday evening before temperatures rise well into the 40s to near 50 by daybreak Sunday with a warm front. This warm front will bring back the clouds too.

SUNDAY:

While there is some dry time Sunday, we will be in and out of rain from mid-morning through the afternoon as a low-pressure system passes to our northwest over the Great Lakes. Although not as windy as Friday, wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are possible Sunday. Before an afternoon cold front comes through, highs are well into the 50s to near 60 before dropping back into the 40s.

Any rain showers mix with and end as snow showers after sunset Sunday night and into Monday morning as cooler Canadian air moves in. Little to no accumulation is expected for most though.