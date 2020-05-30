WATCH: Cooler for the weekend

Interactive Maps

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

The first of two pushes of cooler air settles in for Saturday. It will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A reinforcing shot of cooler air with a cold front will spark off some rain showers midday and early afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler than we’ve seen in a while with upper 60s to near 70 expected for highs. That is a little closer to seasonable levels for late May.

SUNDAY:

A secondary cold front moves though Central New York Saturday night and even cooler arrives for Sunday. Many may not even get out of the 50s!

At least it’s mainly dry with some sun. A spotty shower in the Finger Lakes is possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

