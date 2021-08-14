WATCH: Cooler, more comfortable weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

Behind Friday night’s cold front, the relief!

The air will be much more refreshing/comfortable just in time for the weekend! It won’t be too chilly, though, as temperatures reach the upper 70s. This air is delivered on a steady northwest breeze.

As far as sunshine, you’ll need a little patience early Saturday. Clouds will be stubborn for a while, but we expect skies to brighten by late morning and it is bright and sunny in the afternoon.

Time to open the windows at night, lows Saturday night (and Sunday) are refreshing and back in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

High pressure builds just to our north, so winds come down compared with Saturday.

There is still plenty of sunshine and it remains dry and seasonably mild.

Enjoy!