WATCH: Cooler, seasonable weather returns for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY NIGHT:

We have a cold front coming through tonight. It won’t bring rain or snow, instead it will bring clouds and cooler weather going into the weekend. Lows tonight are near 40.

SATURDAY:

There is a lot of low-level moisture in the wake of the front so we feel clouds will be stubborn and we can’t even rule out a few very spotty showers, mainly southeast of Lake Ontario. Overall, the day is mainly dry, cloudy and cooler.

SUNDAY:

A new system is headed our way on Sunday out of the Ohio River Valley. By the time precipitation arrives in Central New York midday, temperatures are cool enough to support some snow or sleet before changing to rain. It looks like most of the precipitation, in the form of rain, falls overnight Sunday.