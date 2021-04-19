WATCH: Cooler Tuesday hen more active weather for midweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Remember when we mentioned that our long-range computer data was strongly suggesting a significant shot of colder air moving into the Eastern U.S., including CNY the week of the 19th?

Well, that data was correct one to two weeks ago!

The jet stream is lifting north (ridging) across Western Canada, and now the Western U.S. too much of this week. As a result, you know the saying, what goes up must come down, and that’s exactly what the jet stream is going to do this week by shifting north out west and dropping south in the east.

This shift in the strongest river of air flow in the atmosphere this week will allow unseasonably cold air to plunge south out of Canada into the Great Lakes and Northeast.

OVERNIGHT:

The beginning of the shift in the jet stream across the Northeast is a cold front slated to move through the area late tonight/early Tuesday with more clouds and a few showers. Temperatures will drop to between 40 and 45.

TUESDAY:

More clouds than not should on Tuesday with a morning shower or two possible too. It is a breezy and not as warm as Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

WINTER’S RETURN MIDWEEK…

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

Track and intensity of storm system delivering the precipitation.

Where the rain snow line will set up late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday.

How much rain and snow will fall across CNY.

How slick and sloppy the roads will be for the Wednesday morning commute.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Precipitation will build in after midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The heaviest precipitation likely falls between 6 am and 1 pm Wednesday.

There will be at least some limited, localized lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Tuesday night starts off quiet, but after midnight a storm system developing and moving up along the Tuesday morning cold front begins to impact us with rain and or snow. There could be a slushy coating to an inch or two of snow by sunrise Wednesday primarily north and west of Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY:

Currently, it appears any rain snow mix at the onset of the precipitation changes to just snow pretty quickly Wednesday morning from west to east. Snow could be heavy at times Wednesday morning through about lunch time. Snow will taper to snow showers and flurries during the afternoon as the storm moves away quickly.

Most of CNY will probably pick up a slushy coating to 2” of snow on Wednesday with slightly higher amounts of 3+ inches north and west of Syracuse, especially across the higher terrain in the Finger Lakes and over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

IF the storm tracks 30 to 60 miles farther south midweek, then much of CNY could pick up 2 to 4” with even a bit more over the higher terrain.

Highs on Wednesday are only expected to top out within a few degrees of 40 at best with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s as a breeze kicks up more so as the day progresses!

Roads may be somewhat slick and sloppy for the morning commute, especially for areas north and west of Syracuse and across the higher terrain. The bulk of the snow accumulation, though, will occur across grassy and elevated surfaces off the warmer ground.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The combination of a gusty, cold northwest wind and some wrap around moisture around the departing storm will likely provide areas, including Syracuse, with some lake effect snow Wednesday night. An additional minor snow accumulation is probable Wednesday night. With the sun down and temperatures dropping below freezing which out for some icing on untreated roads.

Temperatures will drop to around 30 with wind chills plummeting into the teens and 20s during the night! BRRR…

THURSDAY:

Any lake snow slowly tapers to scattered snow and rain showers Thursday afternoon and should taper off later Thursday night into the start of Friday as high pressure builds in quickly with drier and milder air.

Roads could be a slick in spots for the Thursday morning commute thanks to the lake snow which could impact the Syracuse area.

Fortunately, with the strong late April sun and temperatures going above freezing later Thursday morning and afternoon any slick spots on the roads will turn just wet pretty quickly. Highs Thursday are expected to struggle to make the low to mid 40s.

Thankfully, the weather quiets down heading into Friday with more sun and milder air!