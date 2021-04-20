WATCH: Cooler Tuesday, then switching gears to some April snow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

After a few days of pleasant spring weather, we’ll get ready for another bought of wintry weather including unseasonably chilly temperatures and the threat of accumulating snow.

TUESDAY:

After some morning showers Tuesday will turn out to be a mainly dry day. However, there will be more clouds than sunshine. It is a breezy day and not as warm as Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

WINTER’S RETURN MIDWEEK…

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

Track and intensity of storm system delivering the precipitation.

Where the rain snow line will set up late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday.

How much rain and snow will fall across CNY.

How slick and sloppy the roads will be for the Wednesday morning commute.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Precipitation will build in after midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The heaviest precipitation likely falls between 6 am and 1 pm Wednesday.

There will be at least some limited, localized lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Tuesday night starts off quiet, but after midnight rain and or snow begins to move in. There could be a slushy coating to an inch or two of snow by sunrise Wednesday primarily north and west of Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY:

Currently, it appears any rain snow mix at the onset of the precipitation changes to just snow pretty quickly Wednesday morning from west to east. Snow could be heavy at times Wednesday morning through about lunch time. Snow will taper to snow showers and flurries during the afternoon as the storm moves away quickly.

Most of CNY will probably pick up a slushy coating to 2” of snow Wednesday with slightly higher amounts of 3+ inches north and west of Syracuse, especially across the higher terrain in the Finger Lakes and over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

IF the storm tracks 30 to 60 miles farther south, then much of CNY could pick up 2 to 4” with even a bit more over the higher terrain.

Highs are only expected to top out within a few degrees of 40 at best with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s as a breeze kicks up as the day progresses!

Roads may be somewhat slick and sloppy for the morning commute, especially for areas north and west of Syracuse and across the higher terrain. The bulk of the snow accumulation, though, will occur across grassy and elevated surfaces off the warmer ground.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The combination of a gusty, cold northwest wind and some wrap around moisture around the departing storm will likely provide areas, including Syracuse, with some lake effect snow Wednesday night. An additional minor snow accumulation of 1-3” is probable Wednesday night. With the sun down and temperatures dropping below freezing, watch out for some icing on untreated roads.

Temperatures will drop to around 30 with wind chills plummeting into the teens and 20s during the night! BRRR…

THURSDAY:

Roads could be a slick in spots for the Thursday morning commute thanks to the lake snow which could impact the Syracuse area.

Any lake snow slowly tapers to scattered snow and rain showers Thursday afternoon. They should taper off later Thursday night into the start of Friday as high pressure builds in quickly with drier and milder air.

Fortunately, with the strong late April sun and temperatures going above freezing by the afternoon any slick spots on the roads will turn just wet quick. Highs Thursday are expected to struggle to make the low to mid 40s.

Thankfully, the weather quiets down heading into Friday with more sun and milder air!