WATCH: Cooler weather lingers but it’s mainly dry

SATURDAY:

Get used to the 50s because that’s where our temperatures stay for the weekend.

There is a disturbance in Ohio which should clip the Southern Tier this morning. A few light showers in Tompkins and Cortland County can’t be ruled out but given the extended forecast, it’ll be fine for any outdoor Halloween activities or yardwork you may have planned.

SUNDAY:

Sunday isn’t looking too bad either. Some sunshine especially in the Finger Lakes and Syracuse is expected in the morning. If you’re by the Lake Ontario shoreline, there may be a couple showers.

After Sunday evening, however, things start to change.

Sunday night into Monday we’re keeping an eye on a new system emerging out of the Tennessee Valley because widespread rain is coming back. This is looking like the beginning of an unsettled and wet week to end the month of October.

Stay tuned for further details as we analyze new data this weekend.