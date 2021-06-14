WATCH: Cooler with a few more scattered showers this evening

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Many in Central New York were woken up overnight by the sound of their phones buzzing of a tornado warning across parts of Onondaga County as severe weather rolled through. Why was the tornado warning issued? Find out the answer here.

TONIGHT:

Other than a few more scattered showers this evening, the weather should be mainly quiet much of tonight with a comfortable low in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers and possibly a storm will scoot through Tuesday thanks to an approaching reinforcing cold front along with another upper level disturbance. Highs Tuesday should be in the low to perhaps mid-70s with a pretty good breeze too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front is slated to come through Tuesday night with a cool northwesterly breeze developing behind the front which will usher in an unseasonably cool air mass for the middle of the week. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in from Canada Wednesday and provides Central New York with a mostly sunny, breezy and cool day as highs are only expected to reach the low 70s despite the strong mid-June sun.

The weather looks great as we start to warm back up to round out the week!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index

Early Voting Info for the 2021 Primary

Storm Team Summer Outlook

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area