WATCH: Cooler with a few more scattered showers this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Many in Central New York were woken up overnight by the sound of their phones buzzing of a tornado warning across parts of Onondaga County as severe weather rolled through. Why was the tornado warning issued? Find out the answer here.

TONIGHT:

Other than a few more scattered showers this evening, the weather should be mainly quiet much of tonight with a comfortable low in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers and possibly a storm will scoot through Tuesday thanks to an approaching reinforcing cold front along with another upper level disturbance. Highs Tuesday should be in the low to perhaps mid-70s with a pretty good breeze too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front is slated to come through Tuesday night with a cool northwesterly breeze developing behind the front which will usher in an unseasonably cool air mass for the middle of the week. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50 by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in from Canada Wednesday and provides Central New York with a mostly sunny, breezy and cool day as highs are only expected to reach the low 70s despite the strong mid-June sun.

The weather looks great as we start to warm back up to round out the week!