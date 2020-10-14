WATCH: Cooling down early, waking up to warmer weather Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be a night of change. Temperatures initially drop back into the 40s quickly in the evening, but after midnight a warm front will slide through.

In the wake of the warm front, the wind direction will shift to the south and become gusty overnight, especially for the hilltops. This southerly breeze will deliver milder air into CNY, bringins temperatures to a few degrees of 60 by dawn Thursday!

THURSDAY:

Winds remain gusty Thursday out of the south-southwest propelling temperatures well into the 70s under some sun!

Clouds are expected to increase during the midday and afternoon. We’re watching for a few showers after 2 or 3 pm, but much of Thursday looks to be dry at this time. Enjoy!

Don’t get used to the warmth though. A shot of chilly air still looks to be on the way Friday into Saturday.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The balmy air is ushered out of CNY Thursday night by a cold front that will produce some showers across the region. Temperatures will cool into the 40s to around 50 by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be much cooler with lots of clouds and a couple showers around. Highs will be in the low 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT & BEYOND:

There is some uncertainty as we go into the weekend. Computer models are starting to trend a bit drier, so we have lowered the rain chances across CNY.

The cold front moving through CNY Thursday night/early Friday now appears to stall out farther east across New England instead of Eastern NY. For this reason we think most, if not all of the precipitation with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will stay east of our area to start the weekend.