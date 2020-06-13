WATCH: Cooling down for the start of the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

Even cooler, almost fall-like (or early spring-like, however you want to look at it) weather moves in for the weekend, especially Saturday. Temperatures struggle to get into the low 60s on Saturday.

In fact, it is cold enough aloft that there will likely be some rare June lake effect cloud cover. This could lead to our skies ending up mostly cloudy for a time in the morning.

Thankfully, the wind will not be as gusty as it was on Friday.

SUNDAY:

High pressure, the center of the cool air mass, will settle to our north for Sunday. This should lead to another dry day over Central New York. Although still below normal for this time of year, temperatures do begin to moderate so we’re at least reaching near 70.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

High pressure will not move much early next week so expect more sunshine and the strong June sun will gradually warm us from day to day so by mid-week we should be well into the 80s. Unlike last week, this warm up will not be accompanied high humidity.