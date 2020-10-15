WATCH: Cooling down tonight with some rain

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The balmy air has been ushered out of CNY by a cold front. This front will continue to produce some rain through midnight and scattered showers into the morning. Temperatures will cool into the 40s to around 50 by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be much cooler with lots of clouds and a few showers around. Highs will be in the low 50s with a bit of a breeze.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will finally begin to depart CNY and winds will become light. This will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s.

WEEKEND:

Computer models continue to trend drier this weekend.

The cold front moving through CNY Thursday night/early Friday still appears to stall out farther east across New England instead of Eastern NY. For this reason, we think the precipitation with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will stay east of our area to start the weekend.

There could be a couple showers across the Tug Hill Saturday but most stay dry with some sunshine. Everyone will feel the cool weather as temperatures are still in the 50s.

It gets a little warmer and stays dry for Sunday before another front brings some rain Sunday night into Monday.