WATCH: Damp and showery weather lingers into Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

There are some scattered showers and areas of drizzle and fog around Monday morning. We expect more widespread showers and possibly a few downpours for the afternoon thanks to a wave of low pressure sliding across the Southern Finger Lakes. There may even be a little thunder during the afternoon mainly south of Syracuse.

So, grab the rain gear and don’t forget to turn the headlights on when driving around CNY Monday. With some dry time, highs on Monday should make it well into the 60s and it’s a touch humid too.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A wave of low pressure plaguing the area Monday is slated to scoot away from the region Monday night. Behind the departing storm system, there will be scattered lingering showers Monday night, especially during the evening. You can also expect some fog to be around with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday, some changes take place. The front that’s been stalled over CNY moves farther south and east and falls apart. There still could be a few lingering light showers and or a bit of drizzle to start Tuesday, but overall, we will tend to turn drier as the day progresses. Unfortunately, we expect clouds to linger throughout the day and because of this, temperatures likely won’t get any higher than the mid-60s which is normal for this time of year.

MID-WEEK:

Although the sky won’t completely clear, it does turn drier for the middle of the week with a bit of sun possible. It’s also going to turn a bit warmer thanks to the drier weather and a little sun! Average highs this time of year are in the low to mid 60s, average lows are in the mid-40s. Both the highs and lows will be about 10° higher than the average!