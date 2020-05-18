WATCH: Damp, cloudy, few showers Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

A slow moving low pressure system to our west will keep rain in our forecast throughout the morning, especially for areas along and north of the NYS Thruway. With this system stuck to our west, an easterly breeze will persist over us transporting some moisture off the Atlantic Ocean into Central New York.

Any rain showers/drizzle will slowly taper Monday afternoon into Monday night thanks to a strong area of high pressure to the north and east reestablishing itself across the Northeast.

Highs will be in the low 60s if we experience enough dry time later Monday afternoon and evening.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Drier air flowing in from the east will help lead to partial clearing overnight Monday night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out early Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY:

High pressure to the northeast gain more control of the weather around CNY Tuesday and help provide us with intervals of sun and a milder day too. Highs will be well into the 60s to possibly 70 with enough sun!

High pressure will continue to strong arm any moisture, including remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur, and keep drier weather across CNY through much of the week! For more details on the first tropical storm of the season in the Atlantic click here.