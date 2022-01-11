WATCH: Dangerously cold with some lingering lake effect Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow has weakened some but will still accumulate overnight. If you’re not in the lake effect belt, you’re feeling the bitter cold.

TUESDAY:

It will turn bitterly cold too with lows dropping to or below 0° early Tuesday.

Factor that in with a 10 to 15 mph breeze, and the wind chills are going to be dangerously low between about -20 and -10 for many late Monday night through much of Tuesday morning.

An additional light snow accumulation is expected Tuesday morning around and west of Syracuse with snow covered slick roads expected too, as salt doesn’t really work as well when temperatures are below 10 degrees. So, as you head out to work or school Tuesday morning be sure to bundle up and walk and drive safely!

Highs on Tuesday should climb to only around 10 degrees. Even though it’s sunny, it will not help warm us up at all. The wind becomes lighter too by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY:

It thankfully looks quiet, and much milder/more tolerable midweek.

A warm front is passing to our north Tuesday night and our winds are already turning into the southwest. We start Tuesday evening in the single digits but by Wednesday morning Syracuse could already be in the 20s.

Temperatures end up in the 30s during the afternoon which makes Wednesday a more seasonable day.