WATCH: Dodging the raindrops Friday ahead of the holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

An upper level low pivoting over New York State will keep our weather rather unsettled Friday.

Expect more widespread scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Any storms could produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

The clouds and rain will prevent the temperatures from warming too much. Some outlying areas may not even get out of the 60s, but the majority of CNY will likely get into the low to mid 70s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The first part of the 4th o July holiday weekend is dominated by that upper level area of low pressure, so we expect scattered showers and storms to highlight Saturday.

Luckily this system moves east Saturday night into Sunday so our weather should improve for the 4th of July itself. It looks like any afternoon showers or storms are really spotty with the majority of folks getting in their picnics, parades and fireworks. Temperatures are back closer to 80 degrees so the day will have a more typical early July feel to it.

By Monday, heat and humidity are making a return. The leading edge to this is a warm front so expect a few scattered showers and storms to round out the long weekend.