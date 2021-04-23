WATCH: Does the sunshine and warmth return for the weekend?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure remains in control tonight, keeping our sky clear. Winds will be light and temperatures will fall into the 30s to near 40.

SATURDAY:

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend. The day will feature some sunshine, a lighter wind, and highs well into the 60s. Clouds will increase during the second half of the day ahead of our next weather maker.

A cold front moving in from the west and an area of low pressure moving in from the south will team up and provide the area with some rain showers late Saturday night into at least the first part of Sunday.

SUNDAY:

While precipitation is looking light, most of it will fall in the morning. During the afternoon, a few scattered showers are possible. Sunday is a bit cooler too with highs back into the 50s.

We’ll be back into the almost summer-like warmth in no time.