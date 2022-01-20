WATCH: Down go the temperatures again

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The cold air is on our doorstep and it’s going to be felt once again soon.

THURSDAY:

In the wake of the front last night is another shot of arctic air for the last half of the week. It won’t be quite as cold as we experienced this past weekend but pretty close.

Highs will only be in the mid-teens, but with the wind factored in the ‘feels like’ temperature in the afternoon ends up close to zero or even lower.

A bit of limited lake snow is around Syracuse and the Finger Lakes much of Thursday thanks to a brisk northwest wind. Another coating to an inch or two of fluffy snow is possible in spots around and west of Syracuse Thursday where the snow is most persistent.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

It’s bitterly cold Thursday night with a bit of lake snow around and west of Syracuse during the evening, but after midnight any lake snow is expected to shift further west with clearing taking place around and north and east of Syracuse.

Lows come daybreak Friday should drop to or just below zero west of Syracuse where lake clouds and flurries/snow showers linger. The Syracuse area and points north and east readings should drop to between about 5 to 15 below zero, if not even lower up around Watertown/North Country and Tug Hill areas where the sky is clearest!

After starting below zero for many Friday, readings likely struggle to make it to 10 Friday afternoon despite a fair amount of sunshine!

WEEKEND:

It’s likely going to be the 6th time we start subzero to kick off the second to last weekend of January, but the bitter chill is expected to ease during the day Saturday under lots of sunshine. Highs Saturday afternoon will be up within a few degrees of 20.

Another cold front dives into CNY Sunday with some snow showers, and a brisk wind. Highs Sunday afternoon should climb well into the 20s to maybe 30 for a few.

There also could be a light snow accumulation from these snow showers to round out the weekend.