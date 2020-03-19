WATCH: Drier and warmer this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

The rest of the day is drier and milder but pretty cloudy. An east-southeast breeze will become a bit stiffer as the afternoon progresses.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s for most, but possibly even a little warmer than that across the southwestern Finger Lakes out around Geneva and Penn Yan.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A warm front will blow through CNY with some rain and possibly an embedded storm after midnight. Temperatures will rise out of the 40s and 50s and into the upper 50s to low 60s for many by daybreak Friday!

By the way, spring officially starts Thursday night at 11:49 p.m. For more details on some interesting facts regarding the start of spring in 2020 click here.

FRIDAY:

It will be windy and warm for the first full day of spring across the area. Scattered showers and possibly a few gusty t-storms develop in the afternoon thanks to a cold front swinging through. The biggest threat from any storms that move through Friday will be damaging wind gusts, but thankfully no widespread severe weather is expected at this time.

Highs on Friday will range from the upper 60s to mid-70s, but likely not a record in Syracuse. The record high in Syracuse is 79° for Friday which was set back in 2012.