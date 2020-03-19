Closings
There are currently 30 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Drier and warmer this afternoon

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

The rest of the day is drier and milder but pretty cloudy. An east-southeast breeze will become a bit stiffer as the afternoon progresses.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s for most, but possibly even a little warmer than that across the southwestern Finger Lakes out around Geneva and Penn Yan. 

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A warm front will blow through CNY with some rain and possibly an embedded storm after midnight. Temperatures will rise out of the 40s and 50s and into the upper 50s to low 60s for many by daybreak Friday!

By the way, spring officially starts Thursday night at 11:49 p.m. For more details on some interesting facts regarding the start of spring in 2020 click here.

FRIDAY:

It will be windy and warm for the first full day of spring across the area. Scattered showers and possibly a few gusty t-storms develop in the afternoon thanks to a cold front swinging through. The biggest threat from any storms that move through Friday will be damaging wind gusts, but thankfully no widespread severe weather is expected at this time.

Highs on Friday will range from the upper 60s to mid-70s, but likely not a record in Syracuse. The record high in Syracuse is 79° for Friday which was set back in 2012.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected