WATCH: Drier but seasonably cool Saturday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

Thankfully, the area of low pressure plaguing the Northeast this week gets out of our hair this weekend.

Lingering low clouds are expected to be around most of Saturday. We’re not ruling out some lingering sprinkles for the Finger Lakes and Western New York Saturday morning.

 It’ll still feels cool with temperatures only reaching near 50 with the persistent clouds. The sun tries to break through the clouds later Saturday afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY:

A couple of showers may pop up Sunday as a weak low slides south of us. We do expect a better chance for a brighter sky Sunday though.  Temperatures Sunday will be a bit more seasonable as highs reach the upper 50s.

Overall, not too bad of an April weekend across CNY.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

CNY Snowfall Totals

UV Index

UV Index

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area