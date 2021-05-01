WATCH: Drier, not as windy but still cool

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

Drier air and high pressure is building in from the west, bringing an end to snow showers this morning. The sunshine will return today!

Winds are going to ease up during the day, but it will remain brisk, especially Saturday morning. Bundle up if you have early Saturday morning plans outside. The wind chill through about 11am will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Clouds will increase during the afternoon Saturday and we can’t rule out a spotty shower close to sunset, but most of the day is dry, just chilly with highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday should at least feel more seasonable with highs getting back into the 60s, but some rain showers look to accompany the milder air. Areas south of Syracuse have the best chance of rain showers Sunday.