WATCH: Dry, breezy and chilly Saturday

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

We quiet down for the weekend but it will be cooler. Highs Saturday will generally be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. High pressure to our south will help keep the day precipitation free.

Although not as strong as Friday, there will still be a noticeable northwesterly wind.  That should give a bit of an additional chill to the air.

The best chance for some sunshine comes during the afternoon Saturday.  Almost as soon as that happens, however, new clouds come at us from the south.  This is due to a weak weather system that stays well to our south.  In fact, those clouds will move out later Saturday night.

SUNDAY:

While you sleep Saturday night a very weak cold front drops from north to south over CNY. The only difference it’ll make on our weather is cause Sunday to be a tad cooler.

Time to get the sunscreen out, though, if you’re going to be outside Sunday! It’ll be a bright sunny day, just a bit cool with highs near 40.

