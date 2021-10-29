WATCH: Dry for now, rain returns tonight for the Halloween weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:



We’re dry for now… that won’t last too much longer.

Enjoy the break of sunshine Friday morning. We have another system headed our way to bring more rain to Central New York. We’ll notice more clouds as the day goes on.

With the lack of rain during the day, and some sunshine to start, temperatures should be able to rise to near 60.

If you live in the Finger Lakes you may see rain as early as around 3pm through sunset. The rest of Central New York including Syracuse and points north and east of the city won’t see any rain until after sunset.

The rain will be heavy at times, but it won’t be a prolonged period of heavy rain like it was this past Tuesday, so that’s good news.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Friday night is when the steadiest rain falls across CNY, mainly between 11pm-2am. We won’t see as much rain as we saw on Tuesday when all is said and done, but rivers and lakes will rise again. With that said, the flood threat overall is looking low. Total rain (through Saturday evening) from this system will be between 0.50”-1.50”. For comparison, on Tuesday, most picked up 2”-3” of rain.

WEEKEND:

Have Halloween weekend plans? At this point Saturday looks a little rainy again with scattered off and on rain showers throughout the day. A rain jacket isn’t a bad idea for any of your outdoor plans including going to the dome for SU Football versus Boston College for homecoming weekend.

Is Halloween a trick or a treat? How about a little bit of both… Although not 100% dry, Sunday doesn’t look like washout for Halloween. The best chance for showers at this point looks like it will be in the morning through the afternoon. We’re even hopeful it will be mainly dry just in time for trick or treating.