WATCH: Dry start Sunday, rain arrives this afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY – MONDAY:

By the end of the weekend, a stronger area of low pressure is tracking into the northern Mississippi Valley. CNY and the Northeast will be on the mild side of this storm system, but unfortunately a strong area of Canadian high pressure across the Quebec province looks to be helping set the stage for an ice storm for parts of the Northeast, probably including parts of Eastern NY and Mohawk Valley Sunday night into Monday.

For this reason Oneida, Jefferson and Lewis counties (and points east) are under a Winter Weather Advisory Sunday night through Monday evening.

It appears this cold area of high pressure will supply enough cold air at the surface/low levels of the atmosphere to provide a wintry/icy mix and even snow for some of the Northeast. Thankfully, much of CNY will be just warm enough for rain late Sunday afternoon through Monday, but near and especially north and east of Rome and Utica some significant icing could take place. Higher elevations have the best chance of seeing the most significant icing, possibly up to a half an inch of ice, if not more by Monday night!

Some tree damage and power outages are possible. Travel in the above mentioned areas could become quite difficult Sunday night through early Monday night.

TUESDAY:

This late weekend storm is a slow-moving system, so it impacts continue into Tuesday with mainly rain showers mixing with and changing to snow showers first over the higher terrain and then for all by day’s end Tuesday. A few inches will be possible across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks, and maybe a slushy coating to an inch or so for the rest of CNY by sunset Tuesday.