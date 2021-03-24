WATCH: Dry streak comes to an end today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday won’t be as nice looking with more clouds than not and at least a few scattered showers. Most areas, though, will end up with a couple tenths of an inch of rain or less.

With the extra cloud cover we won’t be as warm Monday and Tuesday, but we still end up well above normal with highs near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks mainly dry as we are between storm systems. Sunshine is looking more and more likely and with a southwesterly wind, so are highs in the low 70s. This would make Thursday the warmest day of this current stretch of warm weather. Our record high for Thursday is 78 degrees set back in 1988.

FRIDAY:

The best chance of us seeing welcome rain in Central New York seems to be late Thursday night into Friday ahead of an intensifying storm system along with its warm and cold fronts. Rainfall totals may range from half an inch to an inch or even a bit more by sunset Friday. There could even be a thunderstorm.

It remains unseasonably warm Friday with highs at least in the 60s. Temperatures will be dropping during the afternoon and evening though. It will also be a bit blustery. A cold front will usher in a cooler airmass for the weekend.